Devon Conway's fifty helps New Zealand clinch eight wicket win over Bangladesh

Christchurch [New Zealand], October 9 (ANI): Half-century from Devon Conway and tight bowling spells from bowlers helped New Zealand clinch an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in their tri-nation series (featuring Pakistan) match in Christchurch on Sunday.

With this win, New Zealand has some points on the table, with two points and one win in two matches under their belt. On the other hand, Bangladesh has lost both of their games so far and is at the bottom of the table.

Chasing 138, opener Finn Allen once again fell for cheap to pacer Shoriful Islam. He was dismissed for 16 off 18 balls. Following this, captain Kane Williamson joined Conway. Both batters stabilised the innings and helped their side get through the powerplay without any major damage.

After the powerplay in six overs, New Zealand was at 40/1, with Williamson (6*) and Conway (15*) at the crease.

The duo completed their 50-run stand. Conway brought up his half-century after smashing Shoriful for a stylish boundary through extra cover. The 85-run stand between both teams was ended when skipper Williamson was trapped for 30 off 29 by Hasan Mahmud after he was caught at mid-on by Taskin Ahmed.

Glenn Phillips took the chase forward, helping New Zealand get across the finishing line with 13 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand. Kiwis finished at 142/2 in 17.5 overs with Conway (70*) and Phillips (23*).

Hasan Mahmud (1/26) and Shoriful Islam (1/39) got one wicket each.



Earlier, put to bat first by Kiwis, Tim Southee gave Bangladesh an early jolt, sending back Mehidy Hasan Miraz (5).

Then Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das came to rebuild the innings and helped visitors complete six overs of powerplay without any damage at 41/1, with Das (9*) and Shanto (26*) at the crease.

The 41-run stand between the duo was broken when spinner Michael Bracewell caught and bowled Das for 15. Soon, Ish Sodhi's spin also did its magic, sending back Shanto for 33 off 29 balls. New Zealand made a short comeback in the match with these two quick scalps and reduced Bangladesh to 59/3 in nine overs.

Sodhi and Bracewell added one more wicket each to their name, sending back Mosaddek Hossain (2) and Yasir Ali (7) in quick succession. Half of the Bangladesh batting lineup was back in the pavilion for 78 runs.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Afif Hossain helped the scoreboard pick up some speed once again. They helped their side get through the 100-run mark.

New Zealand's star pace duo once again put restrictions on Bangladesh's run flow, sending Atif (24) and Shakib (16) back to the pavilion.

Wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan (25*) and Hasan Mahmud (1*) helped Bangladesh reach 137/8 in 20 overs. Bracewell (2/14), Boult (2/25) were the stars with the ball for Kiwis. Southee and Ish also took two wickets each.

Bracewell's fiery spell of 2/14 in four overs clinched him the 'Man of the Match' title. (ANI)

