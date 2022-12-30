Dhawan, Afridi wish Pant speedy recovery

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Everyone is praying for a speedy recovery of India cricketer Rishabh Pant who was hospitalised with serious injuries after the car he was driving met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway near Roorkee in Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe beside suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment as per a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement issued to the media.

Teammate Shikhar Dhawan as well as Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi wished him on Twitter.

"Thank you God ki kaafi bachaav hogaya. Sending you lots of healing, prayers and positivity. May you regain your strength and good health soon. @RishabhPant17" tweeted India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.



"Praying for @RishabhPant17" Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi tweeted.

DDCA director Shyam Sunder Sharma thanked the almighty for his stable condition and requested people to pray for his speedy recovery.

"Early in the morning we got the unfortunate news of Rishabh Pant meeting with an accident. Thank God he is fine despite such a horrific accident. I pray to God for his speedy recovery. I request you all to pray for his recovery so that he recovers soon and I request you all to not drive so early in the morning because there is so much fog and one should definitely not go out alone. Go with a friend of yours when you travel. Rohan ji is completely in touch and they are shifting him to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Whatever will happen we will let you know. Just thank the almighty that the boy is fine," said DDCA director Shyam Sunder Sharma while speaking to ANI.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla also took to Twitter to wish him a quick recovery.

"Deeply disturbed to know about accident and injury of cricketer @RishabhPant17. He is a promising cricketer & asset to the team. I pray for his quick recovery. He should be back to the pitch very soon," BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla tweeted.

The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh's family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase. (ANI)

