Dhawan to play no further part in ongoing second ODI

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan will not take the field against Australia in the second ODI at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday.

Dhawan who played a knock of 96 runs off 90 balls got hit on the rib-cage on his right side while batting. Yuzvendra Chahal took the field for Dhawan as a substitute.

"Update: Shikhar Dhawan got hit on the rib-cage on his right side. He will not be taking the field today. Yuzvendra Chahal is in as his substitute. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS," BCCI tweeted.



India lost the toss and asked to bat first. The hosts posted a mammoth total of 340 for the loss of six wickets.

KL Rahul's late heroics guided the side giant total. He smashed 80 runs off 52 balls studded with six fours and three sixes.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Dhawan provided the solid start as they stitched an 81-run opening stand. Sharma departed after scoring 42 runs. He was plumbed in front of the wickets by Adam Zampa.

Skipper Virat Kohli also played a crucial knock of 78 runs off 76 balls and built two vital partnerships with Dhawan and Rahul. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also added unbeaten 20 runs. (ANI)

