Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar

Dhawan will comeback stronger than ever, says Tendulkar

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 16:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 : Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday sympathised with injured Shikhar Dhawan for his exit in the middle of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
The master-blaster took Twitter, saying Dhawan was playing well and getting injured in such an important tournament is heartbreaking.
Tendulkar also wished Rishabh Pant, who has replaced Dhawan in the 15-man squad. The member of the 2011 World Cup winning team, Tendulkar said there cannot be a bigger platform for Pant to express himself.
"Feel for you Shikhar. You were playing well & to be injured in the middle of such an important tournament is heartbreaking. I'm sure you'll come back stronger than ever. Rishabh you've been playing well & there can't be a bigger platform to express yourself. Good luck!" Tendulkar tweeted.

ICC on Wednesday approved wicket-keeper batsman Pant as a replacement for injured batsman Dhawan in India's squad for the remainder of the tournament. Dhawan expressed his gratitude to Indian cricket fans, saying it is time for him to go back and recover after getting ruled out of the remainder of the 50-over tournament.
In a video shared by Dhawan on Twitter, the left-hander batsman said: "Unfortunately, my thumb won't be recovering on time. I really wanted to play the World Cup and represent my country. Now it's time for me to go back and recover well and be ready for the next selection."
The opening batsman further said that he is sure India will do good and win the World Cup trophy. Dhawan also asked fans to continue their support and signed off, saying, "Love you all, take care."
"I'm sure boys (are) doing a great job at the moment and going to do really great and win the World Cup. Keep praying for us and keep supporting us. Your support and prayers are very very important and very dear to us. Thank you all again for all your support and love. Love you all, take care," he said.
BCCI had requested the ICC to bring in Pant as a replacement of injured Dhawan, who is currently nursing an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb.
During a fixture against Australia on June 9, he was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer. However, Dhawan went onto play a match-winning knock of 117 off 109 balls which helped India secure a 36-run win.
"Dhawan has a fracture on the base of his first metacarpal on his left hand. Based on several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast till mid-July, which rules him out of the World Cup. We have requested ICC to allow Rishabh Pant to be as a replacement," India team manager Sunil Subramaniam had said in a press conference.
India will take on Afghanistan on June 22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 23:42 IST

CWC'19: Warner shines, Aussies beat B'desh by 48 runs

Nottingham [UK], Jun 20 (ANI): David Warner's magnificent innings of 166 runs guided Australia to beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 23:05 IST

IOC lifts sanctions imposed on India to host international...

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday lifted the sanctions imposed on India to host international sporting events with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 22:51 IST

Jharkhand wins Sub-Junior Girls National Football C'ship final

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Jharkhand defeated Arunachal Pradesh by 4-0 to clinch the Sub-Junior Girls' National Football Championship (NFC) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:32 IST

Women's cricket nominated for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Dubai [UAE], Jun 20 (ANI): Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Thursday nominated the inclusion of women's cricket in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:11 IST

Virat Kohli shares absolute joy, spends time with kids

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Virat Kohli on Thursday shared absolute joy as the India skipper spent some time with kids on the sidelines of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:25 IST

BAI announces 23-member squad for Junior Asian C'ship

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Thursday announced a 23-member squad, which will participate in the Asian Junior Championship in Suzhou, China, beginning July 20.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:12 IST

PM Modi wishes Shikhar Dhawan speedy recovery

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished Shikhar Dhawan speedy recovery with an encouraging message after the India opening batsman was ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup due to a left thumb injury.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:51 IST

David Warner becomes highest scorer in CWC'19

Nottingham [UK], Jun 20 (ANI): Australia opener David Warner on Thursday displaced England batsman Jason Roy to become the highest scorer in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:50 IST

Nobody but Neymar knows about his future plan, says Douglas Costa

Leeds [UK], June 20 (ANI): Brazil player Douglas Costa has said that he has 'no idea' regarding his team-mate Neymar's future but is certain that the 27-year-old will choose the best for his career.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:16 IST

Faf du Plessis feels 'youngish' batting line-up is a concern

Cape Town [South Africa], June 20 (ANI): South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, after their recent defeat in the World Cup, said that his team's batting line-up comprises of 'youngish' players, who are good but lack the ability to put innings together.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:13 IST

CWC'19: Dhawan's exit unfortunate but India has to move on, says Bumrah

Southampton [England], Jun 20 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah believes it is unfortunate that Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup. However, the fast bowler stressed that the team has to move forward.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:02 IST

Wasim Khan replaces Mohsin Khan to act as chair of PCB Cricket Committee

Lahore [Pakistan], Jun 20 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Managing Director Wasim Khan on Thursday replaced Mohsin Khan to act as the Chair of the Cricket Committee to carry out a robust review of the team's performance after the conclusion of the ongoing World Cup.

Read More
iocl