Dhoni and BCCI need to convince ICC to keep the insignia

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Cricket's governing body, ICC, on Friday said that if M S Dhoni and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) manage to convince them that the 'Balidan Badge' does not have any political, religious or racial message it may consider allowing him to continue wearing it on his gloves.

"If MS Dhoni and BCCI convince us that the 'Balidan Badge' does not have any political, religious or racial message, ICC may consider the request," said an ICC source.

Dhoni was seen donning a regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicketkeeping gloves during India's World Cup 2019 opening match being played against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday.

Following this, the ICC had requested BCCI to remove the badge from Dhoni's gloves.

"We have requested the BCCI to get it removed," said Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications, after India's first clash in the World Cup.

Only Paramilitary Commandos are allowed to wear the Balidaan Badge. Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011, had also undergone training under the Para Brigade in 2015.

India defeated the Proteas in their first World Cup 2019 match and now they will compete with Australia on June 9. (ANI)

