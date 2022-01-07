Dhoni gifts CSK jersey to Pak pacer Haris Rauf

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK Jersey (Haris Rauf-Twitter)
Jan 07, 2022


Lahore [Pakistan], January 7 (ANI): Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni gifted his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf.

To thank Dhoni, Rauf took to his Twitter and wrote, "The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honoured me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support."
Rauf had an exceptional outing in the T20 men's World Cup, 2021, where his four-wicket haul against New Zealand led his team to victory in a Super12 fixture. He was last seen in the T20I series against Bangladesh. (ANI)

