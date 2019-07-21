Dhoni knows when to retire, says chief selector MSK Prasad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid speculation surrounding India player MS Dhoni's retirement, chief selector MSK Prasad on Sunday said the 'legendary cricketer' knows when to retire.

"Retirement is purely individual. A legendary cricketer like MS Dhoni, knows when to retire but what is the future course of action, what is the roadmap that we have to create is in the hands of the selection committee," said Prasad during a press conference here.

Prasad held the press conference to announce the India squad for the upcoming West Indies tour.

Virat Kohli will lead the team in all three formats while Shikhar Dhawan has made a comeback to the team after recovering from his thumb injury which he sustained during the recently concluded World Cup.

India A is currently competing against West Indies A for a five-match series. India A displayed an impeccable performance during the series as they are on a 3-1 lead.

Prasad admitted that the performance of India A was taken into consideration while picking the squad.

Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, and Navdeep Saini are the ones who found a spot in the ODI and T20I squad. Moreover, Wriddhiman Saha has been included in the Test squad.

"We have taken India A performance into consideration; performance of Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer has been phenomenal; so is Navdeep Saini," he said.

"Also, in the longer format, KS Bharat was very very close of getting selected. We have an unwritten norm that if an established cricketer gets injured and when he comes back, an opportunity should be given to him. So we have given a comeback opportunity to Wriddhiman Saha," Prasad added.

India's squad for two Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, and Navdeep Saini

India will start their West Indies tour from August 3 and will play three T20s, as many ODIs and two Test matches. (ANI)

