Dhoni moves over losses quickly, says Michael Hussey

London [UK], April 15 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey has said that Indian wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni moves over losses quickly and does not have a habit of sulking over defeats.

The Australian also compared Dhoni to Ricky Ponting over this quality and said it proves exceptional in shaping great players.

Hussey first shared the dressing room with Dhoni as both of them played for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Now, the Australian is the batting coach of the IPL franchise.

"One of his great ability is he will not take on defeat for too long. Yes, he will be disappointed like everyone, but he will get over quickly and look over to the next match and that is a great trait to have," Hussey said in a videocast hosted by ESPNCricinfo.

"Ricky Ponting was similar too, whether he was going well or going poorly. A consistent character and not someone like a yo-yo, going up and down, riding emotions all the time. He would be level the whole time, a trait you notice in great players," he added.

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 in the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. Under his leadership, Chennai lifted the trophy thrice.

However, the tournament was postponed until April 15 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.

Dhoni had to face criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the high-profile tournament.

Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list. The board had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy). Under his leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket. (ANI)

