Dhoni plays host and guest as CSK shares special video on 10th anniversary of 2011 WC win

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag can be often seen reminiscing the 2011 World Cup win. But not many have seen World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni talk about the summit clash.

The dream of many cricket fans has been made possible on the 10th anniversary of the World Cup win as Dhoni travelled back to 2005 to relive the years ahead in a video shared by his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.

"Thala the host and the Guest! A one of it's kind conversation as @msdhoni from 2021 meets himself from 2005 and tells him about the secrets behind his consistency," CSK tweeted while sharing the Gulf Oil India video.

The short conversation shows the present-day MS Dhoni talking about the final with the Dhoni of 2005. The YouTube video shows Dhoni meet his younger self from 2005 where the former India skipper sheds light on the years ahead for a young and shy Dhoni who has just entered the international arena.

"You'll have to keep improving your game. And you are today batting at number 3 but you might have to bat lower down the order sometime depending on the requirements," the former Indian skipper told the young Dhoni in 'Gulf Pride Presents Dhoni X Dhoni'.

"So, to be mentally ready is very important. And of course, keep practising. So if you go into a situation like that, you know how to change your batting style. You have to be ahead of the game," he further said.

"At the same time, you have to enjoy the game. And of course, there will be challenges but think of them as opportunities to prove yourself. Because whatever's the team's requirement that's always your priority," Dhoni added.



Under Dhoni's leadership, India lifted the 2011 World Cup trophy. The then Indian skipper had played an exceptional knock in the finals of the mega event to see the hosts home.

Dhoni termed his match-winning innings in the finals of the tournament as the "best knock" the wicket-keeper batsman ever played in cricket.

The young Dhoni asks the former India captain to pick his favourite knock. "Sir, you've played so many ODIs and Tests but if I had to ask you to pick one favourite innings, which you think as your best innings, which one would it be?" the youngster asked.

"The World Cup finals. The joy of finishing that match was just something else," replied Dhoni.

To which a surprised young Dhoni curious to know what happened in the 2011 World Cup final asked if India would go on to win the showpiece event. "Your hard work is what made that innings possible. But just make one more sacrifice. All these favourites of yours -- butter chicken, soft drinks, milkshakes -- slowly quit them," said the World Cup-winning Indian skipper.

The former Indian cricketer also lauded his younger self to announce his arrival on the international stage in style. "Picking up Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards in your first year. Great Stuff. And that 183 against Sri Lanka, I mean 50 overs of keeping and then batting for another 46 overs it's not easy," said Dhoni.

The boy from Ranchi, who made his ODI debut in 2004, changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game and astute leadership qualities. One of the most admired and respected cricketers, Dhoni is also among the most successful captains in world cricket. Dhoni had also led India in the maiden edition of the T20 World Cup, held in 2007 in South Africa.

With India winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, Dhoni became the first and is still the only captain to date to have won all three ICC Trophies.

While his heroics in the limited-overs formats are well documented, it was also under his leadership that India became the No. 1 Test side in 2009. Dhoni holds the record for most international matches as captain (332). Unarguably the quickest man behind the wicket, Dhoni has 195 international stumpings, the most by any wicket-keeper. (ANI)

