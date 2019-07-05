Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga
Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga

Dhoni should play for another one or two years: Malinga

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 23:42 IST

Leeds [UK], July 4 (ANI): Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga on Thursday said India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni should play for another one or two years to enable him to pass on his experience to young players.
Considered as India's best finisher, Dhoni has been facing severe criticism for his baffling batting approach against England in the World Cup match on June 30. Malinga, however, feels nobody can beat the India wicket-keeper batsman.
"I think MS (Dhoni) should play for another one or two years. He is the best finisher in the last 10 years. I don't think anyone can beat him in future. He has to give his experience and situation handling to all the young players. They (India) have good experience in past captain MS Dhoni. I think that's why they are a successful team. I think they are good enough to beat any team in this competition," Malinga told ANI.
India secured its World Cup semi-finals berth after beating Bangladesh on earlier this week. When asked what does he think about Virat Kohli's captaincy, Malinga said the India skipper does not have to do much as India have got good players.
"I think Virat has a good luxury. They (India) have good players, they showed their character in the IPL tournament. They know exactly their ownership in the team, every single player then Virat doesn't have to do much," Malinga said.
When quipped about India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami's performance in the World Cup, Sri Lanka fast bowler said both Bumrah and Shami are accurate bowlers and know how to handle the pressure. Malinga also credited spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav to India's success in the ongoing tournament.
"They (Bumrah and Shami) are the most accurate bowlers. Shami is the guy who took five wickets and three wickets. Every time he gets the ball he knows how accurate it is for him. Jasprit is an experienced death overs bowler. He knows how to handle pressure situation," Malinga said.
"I think that combination is very good for them. And I think they have two genuine good spinners. That's why they are a well successful team. Jasprit is doing good in this world cup and I am still waiting for his five wickets in the World Cup. I fell if he gets five wickets in the semi-finals they will definitely qualify for the final," he added.
Reflecting on his team Sri Lanka, Malinga said his team is in a good position but could not qualify for the semi-finals as their first two matches were washed out.
"Unfortunately we didn't play two matches (against Pakistan and Bangladesh) because of rain wash. Then we won three matches. Then we have opportunity day after. We are also in a good position but unfortunately, we are not qualified for the World Cup semi-finals. Still, if we play in the last two matches we never know what's going on. But we can't control that," he said.
Malinga further lauded Avishka Fernando and his skipper Dimuth Karunaratne. He also added that these players have to carry the team in future.
"Avishka (Fernando) played really well and other young players had a good experience of the World Cup. I feel after the world cup they have to carry the momentum. Dimuth (Karunaratne) is good. He showed his opening ability in ODI cricket. They have to carry Sri Lankan cricket in future," Malinga added.
When asked about his future plans, Malinga said he will have a word with Sri Lanka cricket board and accordingly decide.
"I want to go to Sri Lanka and meet the Sri Lanka cricket board and ask what they are expecting from me next month or next year. Then according to that, I want to get my decision as soon as possible," he said.
India will take on Sri Lanka on July 6 at Headingley in Leeds. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

Australia's Shaun Marsh ruled out of World Cup, Peter Handscomb...

London [UK], July 5 : Australian batsman Shaun Marsh has been ruled out of the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup after suffering a fracture to his forearm during the net session on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 23:11 IST

CWC'19: Hope, Brathwaite shine as Windies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs

Leeds [UK], July 4 (ANI): Shai Hope's 77 runs before a four-wicket haul by Carlos Brathwaite helped West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Headingley on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 21:58 IST

Federer rolls into third round at Wimbledon

London [UK], July 4 (ANI): World number three and Swiss player Roger Federer on Thursday defeated British player Jay Clarke to advance into the third round at Wimbledon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 21:07 IST

Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty cruises into third round

London [UK], July 4 (ANI): World number one Ashleigh Barty on Thursday extended her match-winning run to 14 as she defeated Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium to enter the third round of the Wimbledon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:17 IST

Katherine Brunt plays her 200th ODI match for England

Leicester [UK], July 4 (ANI): All-rounder Katherine Brunt completed her 200 One-Day International (ODI) matches for England as she featured in the second game of the Women's Ashes at Grace Road on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:33 IST

Runs are not far away, says Glenn Maxwell

Dubai [UAE], July 4 (ANI): Australia's aggressive batsman Glen Maxwell said that runs did not come as he liked but they are not far away from him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:58 IST

Gayle misses out on becoming Windies highest ODI run-scorer

Leeds [UK], July 4 (ANI): Swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle missed out on breaking former cricketer and compatriot Brian Lara's record of highest run-scorer in West Indies' final match at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:52 IST

Argentina was a complicated rival, says Brazilian skipper Alves

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 4 (ANI): Brazilian skipper Dani Alves has admitted that his team made a huge effort to beat Argentina 2-0 and advance to the 2019 Copa America final as they were a very complicated rival.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:07 IST

Manchester City signs Rodri for 79 million euros

Manchester [UK], July 4 (ANI): English club Manchester City signed Spanish midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid for a club-record transfer fee of 79 million dollars on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:43 IST

Sachin Tendulkar thanks Rayudu for his contribution to cricket

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): After Ambati Rayudu's retirement on Wednesday, former Indian legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar thanked Rayudu for his contribution to the cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:24 IST

Parthiv Patel recalls Master Blaster's golden lessons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): In a reality show attended by the Indian Cricket team players Deepak Chahar, Surya Kumar Yadav and Parthiv Patel, Parthiv stated that Sachin Tendulkar gave him the diet advice that suppresses hunger for the success of your country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 16:59 IST

Trent Boult donates hat-trick ball to MCC Museum

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult on Thursday donated his hat-trick ball from the World Cup match against Australia to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Museum.

Read More
iocl