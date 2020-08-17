Dhoni was more natural wicket-keeper compared to others, says Wriddhiman Saha

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has said that MS Dhoni was more natural in wicket-keeping as compared to others who have played a similar role in cricket.

Saha also said that just talking to Dhoni benefitted his game and he learnt how to bat and keep in different conditions throughout the world.

"When Mahi Bhai is free, he likes to play computer games, so I don't disturb him often, but I used to talk to him during our practice sessions. I also interacted quite a bit with Dhoni when I was a part of the CSK squad for three years, I talked to him about various things including how to bat and keep in different conditions," Saha told Deep Das Gupta in a videocast hosted by ESPNCricinfo.

"I spoke to him about other keepers as well, I always felt that Dhoni was a more natural wicketkeeper compared to others. I benefitted a lot just by talking to Mahi Bhai," he added.

Unarguably the quickest man behind the wicket, Dhoni has 195 international stumpings, the most by any wicket-keeper.

In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Tests and gave a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09.

On Saturday, Dhoni had announced his retirement on Instagram. The wicket-keeper-batsman Dhoni shared a video and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

The video had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background and in it, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal.

He is among the most successful captains in world cricket. It was under his leadership that India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 after having led India to triumph in the ICC World T20 in its maiden edition of the tournament held in 2007 in South Africa.

With India winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, Dhoni became the first and is still the only captain to date to have won all three ICC Trophies.

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians.

However, the tournament will now be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. He will continue to captain CSK in the IPL 2020. (ANI)

