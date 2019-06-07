DhoniKeepTheGlove: Twitterati backs Dhoni

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): ICC's request to BCCI seeking the removal of Army insignia from Mahendra Singh Dhoni's gloves has met with sharp reactions from Indian fans.

A deluge of reactions poured in on Twitter backing the best finisher in the world making #DhoniKeepTheGlove the top trend on the micro-blogging website.

"Those having problem with Dhoni's gloves stop watching/playing cricket #DhoniKeepTheGlove," wrote a user.

"#DhoniKeepTheGlove Dhoni has been supporting Indian army....Gloves should be allowed as it won't harm anyone. Also it's just a symbol of pride and tribute to Indian soldiers from Lt. Col. MSD," said another.

Dhoni was spotted donning a regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces during India's World Cup 2019 opening match against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday.

Objecting to it, ICC requested BCCI to get it removed leading to a flurry of reactions from supporters of the former skipper.

A fan even countered ICC's request by demanding that England too should remove three lions from their jerseys.

"##DhoniKeepTheGlove If there is chance to #Boycott other matches in #ICCWorldCup2019, we will if @ICC forcefully remove the gloves. #ICC doing disrespect to Indians. @ICC should ask #England to remove #lions from there T-Shirts. #ICCVersusIndia #ICCWC2019 @BCCI should back dhoni," the fan tweeted.

Another fan asked ICC to "focus" on their umpiring rather than "unnecessary rules".

"@ICC First improve your umpiring level and other things, then make unnecessary rules on things like keeping gloves. @BCCI plz support Lt col @msdhoni n ur army. #DhoniKeepTheGlove," the tweet read.

"Dear icc there are more important issues than this please look at umpire standard first #DhoniKeepTheGlove," wrote another Dhoni fan.

India defeated Proteas in their debut World Cup 2019 clash and will next face Australia on June 9. (ANI)

