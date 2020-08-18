Dhoni's legacy will always be remembered in cricket world: Babar Azam

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Pakistan's limited-overs skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday said that the legacy of wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni will always be remembered in the cricket world.

Azam's remarks came as former India skipper Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, calling time on his 16-year-long career.

"Congrats on such a remarkable career @msdhoni. Your leadership, fighting spirit, and legacy will always be remembered in the cricket world. I wish you enough light and shine in every aspect of your life. #MSDhoni," Azam tweeted.



On August 15, Dhoni had announced his retirement on the social media platform, Instagram. The wicket-keeper-batsman Dhoni shared a video and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

The video had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background and in it, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal.

Minutes after Dhoni's retirement, left-handed batsman Suresh Raina also announced his decision to retire from international cricket.

Dhoni is among the most successful captains in world cricket. It was under his leadership that India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 after having led India to triumph in the ICC World T20 in its maiden edition of the tournament held in 2007 in South Africa.

With India winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, Dhoni became the first and is still the only captain to date to have won all three ICC Trophies.

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians.

However, the tournament will now be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. He will continue to captain CSK in the IPL 2020. (ANI)

