DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022: India beat South Africa in Qualifer-1 match to enter final

Dubai [UAE], October 8 (ANI): India Deaf Cricket Team is going to the finals as the only undefeated team of the DICC T20 Champions Trophy by winning all three round-robin matches with Bangladesh, Australia and South Africa and Qualifier 1 match with South Africa on Saturday.



India's deaf cricket team defeated South Africa by 7 wickets. India came up with a spirited show with both ball and bat as India successfully chased the target of 101 runs.

Earlier South Africa won the toss and opt to bat. Successfully Chasing a target of 101 runs, India bundled out South Africa by 7 wickets by scoring 103 runs on a loss of three wickets in 15.5 overs at Malek Stadium, Ajman, UAE. Earlier, put into bat, India knocks out South Africa in 100 runs. India deaf team player Sai Akash was the top scorer with 36 runs. On the other hand, Kuldeep Singh did well bowling for his team as he took 3 wickets with one maiden over of South Africa in 4 overs. has been adjudged Kuldeep Singh the 'Player of the Match'.

Earlier India Deaf Cricket team performed a Hat-trick. All robin rounds matches were won by India against Bangladesh, Australia and South Africa. India defeated Bangladesh by 25 runs in their opening match. India beat Australia by 45 runs in the second match, and in the third, they defeated South Africa by 7 wickets. (ANI)

