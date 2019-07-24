Dickwella, Gunathilaka omitted from SL squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 24 (ANI): Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka failed to find a spot as Sri Lanka named its final 17-man squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, starting July 26.

Sri Lanka had initially announced 22-man squad last week but dropped five cricketers as they finalised the team. Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan and Lahiru Madusanka are the other three who have been left out, the board notified on Wednesday.

Veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga will bid adieu to international cricket after the first match, while Dasun Shanaka will fill in for Malinga for the second and third ODI.

Following is the 17-man squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimane, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga (1st ODI), Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Dasun Shanaka (2nd and 3rd ODI).

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will meet for three ODIs on July 26, 28 and 31 in Colombo. (ANI)

