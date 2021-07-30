Dickwella, Mendis and Gunathilaka suspended from international cricket for 1 year, fined Rs 10 million

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 30 (ANI): Sri Lanka cricketers Kusal Mendis, Dhanushka Gunathilake, and Niroshan Dickwella have been banned from all forms of international cricket for a year for breaching the COVID-19 bio-bubble in Durham last month.

The cricketers have been fined 10 million rupees. The trio is also banned from playing domestic cricket for six months.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) also found them guilty of violating the instructions and regulations of the team Management with regard to the team curfew by failing to be at the hotel room by 10.30 p.m.



"The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket at its meeting held today(30/07/2021) has given due consideration to the recommendations of the Panel of Inquiry," SLC said in a statement.

"And in further consideration of the impact to the individual players, and their contribution to the national team, have decided unanimously to impose the following punitary measures on the said three players: A fine of Sri Lanka Rupees 10 Million for each player."

"A one year ban from all forms of international cricket and a six months ban from domestic cricket. Upon completion of the said one year ban, each player will be subjected to a further ban of one year from playing international cricket which will be suspended for a period of two years," it added.

The cricketers first came under the scanner after a video emerged on social media showing them out in a public space in Durham.

The trio admitted to breaching the team's bio-secure environment and they were flown home immediately from England. (ANI)

