Didn't assess conditions that well: Stafanie Taylor after loss against Australia

Wellington [New Zealand], March 15 (ANI): West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor expressed disappointment at her team's batters for not being able to capitalise on the start in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match they lost to Australia.

Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner scalped three wickets that bundled out West Indies fon 131. Later, an unbeaten knock of 83 runs by Rachael Haynes West Indies by seven wickets, here Basin Reserve, Wellington on Tuesday.

"Not the best batting display from us. As a group, we pride ourselves with the bat. We didn't assess the conditions that well. We reckoned anything over 250 would have been good. We spoke about the fact that 130 was well below par but we tried as a bowling unit," said Taylor after the game.



"We still have three games left. We have to leave this behind us. Wish I had someone to build a nice partnership," he added.

Chasing 132, Australia had a bad start as Alyssa Healy was dismissed by Hayley Matthews in the third over with only six runs on the board. This was followed by Meg Lanning's wicket in the fourth over by Shamilia Connell, leaving the team's total at 7/2.

Perry then came to the crease and played a brief innings with Haynes. Their partnership was broken in the 16th over by Chinelle Henry as Perry got dismissed by her after scoring 10 runs.

Later, Beth Mooney joined hands with Haynes and the duo ensured that there was no further damage. They kept on thrashing the West Indies bowlers and brought their side home with seven wickets and almost 20 overs in hand. (ANI)

