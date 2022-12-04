Didn't bat well, another 30-40 runs would have made difference: Rohit Sharma

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 4 (ANI): India lost a nail-biter of a match to Bangladesh here at Shere Bangla Stadium on Sunday by just one run. The Rohit Sharma-led side was bowled out for 186 in 41.2 overs.

"It was a very close game. We did very well to come back into the game. We did not bat well. We bowled pretty well and kept them under pressure till the end, "said India captain Rohit Sharma in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Indian team was in a winning position when they had taken nine wickets with Bangladesh needing 51 more runs to win but Mehidy Hasan Miraz along with Mustafizur Rahman held their nerves to pull out an unexpected win from the jaws of defeat. The duo put on 51 runs for the tenth wicket which turned out to be a match-winning partnership.



"They held their nerves in the backend. If you look back at how we bowled, of course, the last few overs, we would have liked to get a wicket. We kept taking wickets all through, "explained Rohit Sharma.

India being bowled out for 186 and not even playing their full quota of 50 overs turned out to be decisive in the end and the skipper admitted the mistake.

"It wasn't enough runs. Another 30-40 runs would have made a difference. With KL and Washy, we could have got there. Unfortunately, we lost wickets in the middle, and it is not easy to come back," said Rohit Sharma.



The Bangladeshi bowlers too were brilliant with star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan picking up a five-for and Ebadot Hossain picking up four wickets.

"The pitch was a bit challenging, the odd ball was turning. You have to understand how to play. There are no excuses, we are used to such types of conditions. We need to look at how to bat against their spinners in these conditions, " said Rohit Sharma.



Indian captain Rohit Sharma also appreciated the performance of the rival team as they bowled them out cheaply and also held their nerves to chase down the 187-run target after being nine wickets down.



"The genes are there, these guys grew up playing in such conditions. It is all about handling pressure. Once you do, it gives you confidence. It is important to learn how to handle those pressure situations. Hopefully, we change things around in the next game," told Rohit Sharma.

India suffered their first ODI defeat against Bangladesh after seven years since 2015 and are now trailing 0-1 in three-match series. The second ODI will be a must-win game for Rohit Sharma and company to remain alive in the series. (ANI)

