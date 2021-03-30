Didn't know what the DLS score was, it kept changing on the scoreboard: Mahmudullah

Napier [New Zealand], March 30 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has admitted the visitors didn't know what target they were chasing against New Zealand in the second T20I on Tuesday.

The game between New Zealand and Bangladesh was halted due to bizarre reason as there was no revised target for the visitors when they started their chase.

When the second innings resumed, it looked like Bangladesh had to chase 148 in 16 overs after the target was adjusted as per the DLS method.

But after 1.3 overs, play was stopped and the umpires took custody of the ball as there was confusion regarding the target Bangladesh was chasing. Play was halted for almost five minutes and after some number crunching, it came to the fore that Bangladesh has to chase 170 runs in 16 overs.

"I think there was a bit of confusion because we didn't know what the DLS score was, it kept changing on the scoreboard. It can happen in the game," said Mahmudullah after the game.



Mahmudullah feels the visitors weren't able to capitalise on the start given by Soumya and Mohammad Naim but the skipper backed his side to come back stronger.

"First five overs we were on track but we didn't finish well enough. Naim and Soumya batted really well. We didn't capitalise on the balls we missed. There are some chances that we need to capitalise and we might get a win," said Mahmudullah.

"In T20 sometimes you get a good a start, sometimes you don't. But both batting and bowling, you must finish well. As a batting unit we can take some positives in this game and come back strong," he added.

An all-round bowling performance from New Zealand neutralised the effect of Soumya's fighting half-century and helped the Kiwis register an easy win over Bangladesh in the second T20I.

The third and final T20I (dead rubber) will be played in Auckland on Thursday. (ANI)

