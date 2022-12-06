"Difficult when opponent scores at seven runs per over in a Test": Pakistan skipper Babar after loss to England

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 5 (ANI): Following his side's loss to England in the first Test, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam remarked that it became difficult for his side to really establish their grip in the match with the visitors scoring at seven runs per over.

Incredible bowling performances from Ollie Robinson and James Anderson were complemented well by England's batting, as the visitors defeated Pakistan by 74 runs in their first Test in the country in 17 years at Rawalpindi on Monday.

"We were not upto the mark. Had a golden chance in the second innings, but session by session we lost wickets. Our bowling group is young. Unfortunately, Haris injured himself in the first innings. All credit to the bowlers who bowled well and tried without Haris. We try to stick to our plans. Difficult when opponent goes at 7 an over. We had an opportunity in the second innings. But we did not get partnerships in the end. A lot of positives. Our batting performed very well. Bowling also very well," said Azam in a post-match presentation.

With this win, England has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Resuming the chase of 343 runs on the final day, Pakistan took to the field at the score of 80/2, with Imam-Ul-Haq (43*) and Saud Shakeel (24*) unbeaten at the crease. Though Shakeel scored 76 and Mohammad Rizwan also scored 46, there was no stopping James Anderson (4/36) and Robinson (4/50), who bundled out Pakistan for 278, winning the match by 74 runs.

In their second innings, England declared at 264/7. This gave them a lead of 342 runs in the match and set a 343-run target for Pakistan. Harry Brook scored 87 off 65 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes. Joe Root (73) and Zak Crawley (50) also scored in the fifties.



Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali and Zahid Mahmood took two wickets. Agha Salman got a wicket each.

In their first innings, Pakistan was bundled out for 579, in reply to England's first innings score of 657. They were trailing by 78 runs in the match at that point. Babar Azam (136) scored a brilliant ton, with openers Imam-ul-Haq (121) and Abdullah Shafique (114) also hitting big.

Will Jacks (6/161) was fantastic for England with the ball on his debut. Jack Leach took two scalps while James Anderson and Ollie Robinson took a wicket each.

England posted 657 in their first innings. The visitors took full advantage of the batting-friendly conditions and Crawley (122), Ben Duckett (107), Ollie Pope (108) and Harry Brook (153) posted tons.

Zahid Mahmood (4/235) and Naseem Shah (3/140) were the picks of the bowlers for Pakistan. Ali took two while Haris Rauf also got a wicket.

Ollie's performance, which included a knock of 37 and five wickets in the match, earned him the 'Man of the Match' title.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 579 and 268 (Saud Shakeel 76, Imam-ul-Haq 48, James Anderson 4/36) lost to England: 657 and 264/7 declared (Harry Brook 87, Joe Root 73, Mohammad Ali 2/64). (ANI)

