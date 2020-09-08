Dillon du Preez appointed assistant coach of South Africa women's team

Cape Town [South Africa], September 8 (ANI): Former Proteas all-rounder Dillon du Preez was on Tuesday appointed as the assistant coach of South Africa's women's team.

Du Preez who had retired from international cricket in 2017, has a wealth of experience playing the game as he claimed nearly 600 wickets across all formats and amassed over 4500 runs.

He has been coaching at Free State and VKB Knights since his retirement and his elevation to the Cricket South Africa (CSA) structures further bolsters the management team.

Du Preez also has experience in the women's game having served as the assistant coach for team Coronation in the inaugural Women's T20 Super League.

"I am really honoured. I have been relishing such an opportunity and can't wait to get going. A lot has been going on behind the scenes for a little while and obviously with the break (Covid-19) I've had to wait a little while before formally joining the team, but now it's finally come and I'm really excited and can't wait to get going with Hilton and the rest of the girls," du Preez said in an official statement.

Under the guidance of head coach Hilton Moreeng, the Proteas women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. They reached the semi-finals of both the ICC Women's T20 World Cup (2014 and 2020) and the ICC Women's World Cup (2017).

Following a historic 3-0 One-Day International whitewash over New Zealand in January, his side landed a third-place finish with 25 points behind Australia (39) and England (27) in the ICC Women's Championship and gained automatic qualification for next year's World Cup.

There is currently no international cricket being played by South Africa due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The team was due to travel to the West Indies and England in recent months, but those tours were postponed because of the virus. (ANI)

