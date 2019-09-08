India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik tenders unconditional apology for violating BCCI central contract clause

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 13:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik on Sunday tendered an unconditional apology for violating Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) central contract clause.
Karthik was handed a showcase notice by the board for watching the match between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 4 in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
He was spotted in the TKR dressing room, wearing the team jersey.
"I have not participated in TKR in any capacity. During the 1st TKR game on September 4, Brendon McCullum had invited me to watch the game from the dressing room, which I did & also wore TKR jersey. I wish to tender my unconditional apology for not seeking permission from BCCI prior to embarking on his visit," Karthik said in a letter addressed to the board.
"My coming to Trinidad was at the invitation of head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, Brendon McCullum, who also happens to be the head coach of TKR. He felt that it will be useful for me as a captain of KKR, to come for some discussions with him in regard to KKR," he added.
The BCCI had issued a notice to Karthik on September 6 for allegedly violating guidelines of his central contract.
The BCCI contracts do not allow any player to participate or be present at any other sporting activity without taking permission from the board. The player was given a week to respond to the charges.
It is important to note that the owners of Karthik's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders also own Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL.
Karthik last played an international match in the recently concluded World Cup. He played the semi-final game against New Zealand, which the team eventually lost.
After that, he was dropped from the team squad for the limited-over series leg against West Indies.
Recently, he was appointed as the captain of Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Vijay Hazare trophy. (ANI)

