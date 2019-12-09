Dion Myers to lead Zimbabwe U19 World Cup squad

Harare [Zimbabwe], Dec 9 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Monday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup 2019.

Dion Myers will lead the team in their World Cup campaign. The tournament will be played in South Africa from January 17 next year to February 9.

Zimbabwe squad: Dion Myers (c), Wesley Madhevere (vc), Emmanuel Bawa, Privilege Chesa, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Brandon James, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Luke Oldknow, Samuel Ruwisi, Dane Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete.

Zimbabwe will lock horns against Bangladesh in their first match on January 18. (ANI)

