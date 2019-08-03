England pacer Mark Wood
England pacer Mark Wood

Disappointed to be out for rest of home season, says Mark Wood

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): England pacer Mark Wood on Friday expressed disappointment on being out for the rest of the home season, including the Ashes, after suffering a knee injury during the World Cup.
Wood in an Instagram post said he is proud of his efforts during the World Cup, which England won. He further said it will be difficult for him to be back before the end of the season as he got left knee surgery.
He added he will come back in the squad for a big winter and meanwhile cheer for England to win the Ashes.
"Disappointed to be out for the rest of the home season. I'm proud of the effort I put in throughout the World Cup and with the intensity of the final, I have managed to tear my side. It was going to be difficult to be back in contention before the end of the season so I have decided to get my knee cartilage sorted before a busy winter. Thanks for all the support, I'll pick myself up, come back (again!) and hopefully be raring for a big winter. Now to sit back, rehab and watch the lads get that urn back," Wood said.

Earlier, England Cricket provided Wood's injury update on Twitter, saying, "@MAWood33 has had left knee surgery to address an injury sustained during the ICC Cricket World Cup."
The board in another tweet said, "He will continue rehabilitation for this and the left side strain that he sustained in the World Cup final. As a result of these injuries, he will be unavailable for any cricket for the remainder of the season."
Wood was the second-highest wicket-taker for England after Jofra Archer in the World Cup. The 29-year-old picked 18 wickets in the tournament.
England won its first-ever World Cup title as the hosts of the tournament defeated New Zealand on the boundary countback rule. The final at the Lord's could not separate the two sides despite the 50-over match and subsequent super-over.
First Ashes Test, which commenced on August 1, marked the launch of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). England and Australia, competing in the Ashes series, became the first two cricketing nations to wear names and numbers on their jerseys for the first time in the 142-year history of Test cricket. (ANI)

