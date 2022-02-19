Disappointed with Faulker's behaviour, he will not be drafted into future PSL events: PCB

Lahore [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board and Quetta Gladiators on Saturday issued a lengthy statement after Australia all-rounder James Faulkner made allegations of non-payment and mistreatment during the Pakistan Super League 2022.

Faulkner on Saturday had withdrawn from the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), following a dispute with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"The PCB and Quetta Gladiators are disappointed and dismayed with the reprehensible behavior of James Faulkner, who was also part of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League in 2021, and, along with all participants, has always been treated with the utmost respect," PCB stated in an official statement.

"Taking serious note of James Faulkner's gross misconduct that was an attempt to bring the PCB, Pakistan cricket and the HBL Pakistan Super League into disrepute, it has been unanimously agreed by the PCB and the franchises that James Faulkner will not be drafted in future Pakistan Super League events," it added.

PCB stated that in December 2021, James Faulkner's agent had confirmed the offshore United Kingdom bank details to which his fee payments should be transferred. This was noted for action.



"In January 2022, for reasons best known to Faulkner, his agent sent revised banking details of Faulkner's onshore account in Australia. However, the contracted 70 per cent of Faulkner's fee payment was transferred to his offshore UK bank account. The receipt of this payment was acknowledged by Faulkner. Accordingly, payments due to Faulkner as per his contract are fully up to date," the PCB stated.

"The remaining 30 per cent of his contractual payment only becomes due 40 days after the completion of the Pakistan Super League 2022, which now remains a matter to be reviewed in line with his contract. In spite of the money being transferred and received in his account, Faulkner continued to insist that a second duplicate payment of the same amount be made to his account in Australia. This meant Mr Faulkner would have been paid twice," it added.

Earlier, Faulkner had alleged that the PCB did not honour his contract. He also called the treatment he received from PCB a "disgrace".

"I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately, I've had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I've been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me," tweeted Faulkner.

"It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20, I'm sure you all understand my position," said in another tweet.

Faulkner played for Quetta Gladiators, featuring in six matches, taking six wickets and scoring 49 runs. (ANI)

