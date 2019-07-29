Disqualified members of BCCI hold meeting, discuss future course of action

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A meeting took place here on Monday where the disqualified members of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and state cricket associations participated.

At least 20 persons were there in the meeting including Rajeev Shukla, Niranjan Shah. Jai Shah also took part in the meeting while N Srinivasan joined them through a video call, said sources.

They discussed among other things the progress of the BCCI election process. The meeting was of the conclusion that the cricket governing body should run on its own.

The meeting was held to work out a roadmap ahead of the BCCI's next hearing in the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to take place on August 8. (ANI)

