DMRC wish good luck to Indian cricket team for WC campaign

New Delhi [India], Jun 5 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday wished good luck to the Indian cricket team as they begin their World Cup campaign by facing South Africa later today.

"Delhi Metro would like to wish our Boys in Blue the best of luck as they gear up for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Let's cheer for the Indian team to bring the World Cup home!" DMRC tweeted.



India will compete with South Africa at the Rose Bowl cricket ground in Southampton at 3 pm today.

This is India's first match in the tournament while South Africa will be playing their third game.

South Africa have lost both their matches at the hands of England and Bangladesh and will be aiming to bounce back with a win in the ongoing tournament.

However, India is a tough contender and will be entering in the field with a 'favourite' tag on their shoulder. It will be interesting to see who has the last laugh. (ANI)

