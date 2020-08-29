Dom Bess to leave Somerset at end of 2020 season

Somerset [UK], Aug 29 (ANI): England spinner Dom Bess will leave Somerset at the end of the 2020 season, the county cricket club confirmed on Friday.

Bess has featured in 26 First-Class matches for Somerset, taking 79 wickets and scoring 757 runs. The right-arm off-spinner went out on loan to Yorkshire during the 2019 season.

"This is not a decision that I have taken lightly. I have been with Somerset since joining the Academy, I have grown up here and some of my best friends are in the team with me," Somerset's official website quoted Bess as saying.

"It has been a really hard decision. There were good discussions with the Club and they offered a contract extension, however, I think it's the right decision in terms of needing First Team opportunities. Given the direction that I want to go with my cricket I think it's time to move on," he added.

Bess has played 10 Tests, scalping 19 wickets at an average of 40.57. He made his debut in 2018 against Pakistan at Lord's.

"It has been fantastic to watch Dom's development unfold at the Club, progressing from school cricket at Blundell's School in Tiverton, through to playing in the International arena," the club's official website quoted Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry as saying.

"Everyone is aware of the significant competition for places that we have within our spin bowling resources that are competing across all formats. Understandably, Dom wants to play as much cricket as he possible can and we totally respect his decision to move on to another Club where there are more guaranteed playing opportunities," he added. (ANI)

