Dom Sibley leaves Warwickshire to re-join Surrey at end of 2022 season

London [UK], June 30 (ANI): Warwickshire batter Dom Sibley will leave Edgbaston when his contract finishes at the end of the 2022 season to re-join Surrey.

The 26-year-old, who joined Warwickshire in 2017, played a leading role during the 2021 season as the Club secured its eight County Championship and won the Bob Willis Trophy at Lord's.

The right-hander's form with the Bears saw Sibley make his England men's Test debut in 2019 and he has featured in 22 Tests, scoring two centuries and five half-centuries.

In total, Sibley has so far played 82 matches in all formats for the Bears, hitting 4,042 runs with 11 centuries.



Sibley said: "After five fantastic seasons at Warwickshire, I've decided to return to London and Surrey. After much thought over the last six months, it feels like the right time to make the move."

"I will be forever grateful and thankful to everybody at the Bears who signed me and helped me achieve so much in my time here. I will always cherish the memories and friendships made on and off-the-pitch."

Director of Cricket Paul Farbrace said: "Dom has been a fantastic servant for Warwickshire and we thank him for everything he has done for the Club. Dom made a big decision to join Warwickshire in 2017 and watching him develop as an international cricketer and match-winner for the Bears has been a delight."

"The role he played in 2021 to help secure a domestic double was pivotal and I'm sure he'll look back at his time at the Club with incredibly fond memories. We wish Dom all the best in his future at Surrey," he added.

Sibley will be reunited with Rory Burns, his former England opening partner, at the top of the Surrey order. As a result, there is unlikely to be a regular first-team place for Ryan Patel, who has enjoyed a breakout season but is out of contract at the end of the summer. (ANI)

