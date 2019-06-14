Domestic cricket is not the reason, says Rassie van der Dussen after Proteas' poor WC performance

Cape Town [South Africa], June 14 (ANI): After South Africa's dismal run in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, fans raised many questions over their performance but backing the domestic cricket in the country, Rassie van der Dussen said it is not the place to look at if they want to find some answers for the team's poor performance in the premier tournament.

Van der Dussen has played first-class cricket all over the world. Therefore, when asked whether domestic cricket set-up in South Africa is adequate enough to prepare players properly for the international stages, Van der Dussen said that they have a 'very strong' domestic set up and further added that people can judge this by looking at him.

"I would say judge it on me, then. I think I've done okay in the last few games that I've played for South Africa. When teams lose people start looking for reasons why, but I don't think that's the place to look. We've got a very strong domestic set-up in South Africa and some really good players," Sport24.co.za quoted Van der Dussen as saying.

South Africa have not been able to win even a single match in the quadrennial tournament so far and have just one point under their belt, which was awarded to them after their clash against West Indies was washed-out on Monday.

Van der Dussen then talked about the nature of South African sport and said: "The nature of South African sport is very competitive, and you've still got to sink or swim to survive in that environment," he said.

Van der Dussen also expressed confidence in him and said he has the ability to play some match-winning innings.

"I know that, regardless of who the opposition is, if I am at my best, I can play a match-winning innings. If the 11 guys believe that, then we can put in match-winning performances."

South Africa will next compete with Afghanistan on June 15. (ANI)

