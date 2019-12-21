Domestic cricket served me well: Abid Ali

Karachi [Pakistan], Dec 21 (ANI): After scoring a century on the third day against Sri Lanka, opener Abid Ali on Saturday said that hard work he has put in domestic cricket has helped him in this match.

"The domestic cricket I've played has served me well, and it was all for this moment," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ali as saying.

Pakistan openers Ali and Shan Masood stitched a mammoth 278 runs run partnership for the first wicket.

Abid became the first Pakistan batsman to score centuries in his first two Test matches.

The 32-year-old said that I was positive and focused from the start and capitalised on any chance that came my way.

"In the 105 first-class matches I played before this game, all I was focused on was I had to take my chance whenever I was given one. I was intent on being positive, and that's always the way I look to play," said he.

Ali scored 174 runs while Masood played a knock of 135 runs before getting out.

Azar and Babar Azam ensured that the side does not lose any more wickets before the close of play on day three. Azar and Azam are currently unbeaten on 57 and 22 respectively. (ANI)

