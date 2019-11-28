Don't ask till January, says Dhoni on his comeback

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni had a cheeky reply to end speculation around his comeback into international cricket.

When asked when will he return to the field to end his sabbatical, he quickly replied back: "January tak koi nahi puchega (Don't ask till January)".

Dhoni was speaking at an event in Mumbai, where he also described two of his favourite cricketing memories.

Dhoni said the first was the reception they got after the 2007 T20 World Cup win and the second was the support they got during the 2011 World Cup final at Wankhede Stadium.

"I want to talk about two moments. First is when we returned to India after the 2007 T20 World Cup. During our open bus trip, we were at Marine drive and all the sides were jam-packed. It was so nice to see the smile that all the people had on their faces at that time," Dhoni said.

"The second instance is the World Cup 2011 final when 15-20 runs were remaining and the people started chanting 'Vande Matram' in the Wankhede Stadium. So, these two moments are very difficult to replicate and they are very close to my heart," he added.

The 38-year-old Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the game and he last played competitive cricket during the World Cup.

He had to endure criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the tournament. Especially in the games against England and New Zealand (semi-final), he had to bear the brunt of netizens who deemed him as the reason for the Men in Blue's loss. (ANI)

