Don't know how long it will last: Steve Smith on his Test career future

Sydney [Australia], January 5 (ANI): After slamming his career's 30th Test century Australia's star batter Steven Smith admitted to being uncertain about how long his international career will continue.

Smith's 104 in Sydney was only his second hundred against South Africa in 12 matches - for an opponent he has faced more than twice, he has the lowest average against them - but it ended in disappointment when he missed out on "happy hour" by handing Keshav Maharaj a return catch.

Steve Smith became only the fourth Australian batter to score 30 Test centuries, surpassing Don Bradman's total of 29 in the game's longest format. The star batter accomplished this landmark during Australia's third and final Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.



While there is no doubt Smith will be included in Australia's plans for the upcoming series against India and England in the first half of this year, he stated that he is taking his career in small steps right now.

"I don't know, we'll see. I'm enjoying it at the moment. I really can't say how long I'll play for, I'm not sure. Take it one tour at a time, enjoy it, enjoy training and trying to get better. Whilst I'm doing that I'm happy playing, but don't know how long it will last," ESPNcricindo quoted Smith as saying.

While personal success remains a major motivator for Smith, he is equally motivated to help Australia's next generation in the event that he and David Warner are no longer with us - which may be sooner rather than later.

"It's [about] trying to get better, help the team win games of cricket. Think we've played some really good cricket the last 12 months...we've got two really big hurdles in front of us with India and the Ashes. For me, it is trying to get better and trying to help some of the other batters coming through," he said.

"I still try to help Marnus [Labuschagne] as much as possible, [Travis] Head, Cameron Green, Matty Renshaw, Marcus Harris...try to impart as much knowledge of conditions and ways to go about. If I can say something and you see that lightbulb go on and someone figures something out I get a big thrill out of that. I'll try and help them as much as I can," Smith said. (ANI)

