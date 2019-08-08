South African pacer Dale Steyn
South African pacer Dale Steyn

Don't know how to sum up almost 15 years of Test cricket: Dale Steyn

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): After deciding to retire from Test cricket, South African pacer Dale Steyn posted a heartfelt message on Wednesday, saying he does not know how to sum up almost 15 years of red-ball cricket.
Steyn posted a picture of himself and wrote: "What a ride. Just a quick thank you to everyone for the kind messages over the last two days. Simply blown away by all the people who have messaged/congratulated me. Thank you, what does one say when they retire? I don't really know how to sum up almost 15 years of red ball throwing, to be honest, it's actually impossible to even try."
"What I can say is that I've loved every second of it, from the best to the worst days, it's been awesome! Maybe I'll try to jot it down in a book one day, so I guess you'll have to wait till then. Here's to a few more years of the white ball though, apparently that 20/20 stuff is pretty fun," he added.

Steyn had announced his retirement from the red-ball cricket with immediate effect on August 5. He had termed the format as the ultimate form of the game but, in explaining his decision, Steyn said it was in the best interest of prolonging his career.
He continues to remain available for South Africa in both One-Day International and T20 International cricket.
"Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally," Steyn had said in a statement.
"It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport," he had added.
The fast bowler represented South Africa in 93 Tests and took 439 wickets at an average of 22.95. Steyn is the leading wicket-taker for his nation in the longest format as he went past Shaun Pollock earlier this year.
Steyn's appearance at the recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 was short-lived as he was ruled out during the tournament owing to a shoulder injury. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:19 IST

Eintracht Frankfurt re-signs Kevin Trapp

Frankfurt [Germany], Aug 7 (ANI): Eintracht Frankfurt have re-signed Kevin Trapp on a permanent five-year deal that will keep the 29-year-old goalkeeper with the club until 30 June 2024.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:49 IST

Always knew Frank Lampard would be a manager: Carlton Cole

Leeds [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Former footballer Carlton Cole said he always knew that Frank Lampard would be a manager as the 41-year-old has managerial qualities in his blood.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:42 IST

Sri Lanka Cricket names Rumesh Ratnayake as interim coach,...

London [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket have put Rumesh Ratnayake as interim coach for the Test series against New Zealand and president Shammi Silva said that this move was an attempt to correct the mistakes they made in the past.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:25 IST

Harry Maguire reveals his jersey number for Manchester United

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): England's football club Manchester United's newest signee Harry Maguire on Wednesday revealed his jersey number for the upcoming Premier League season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:25 IST

Hockey India donates Rs 31 lakh to Odisha CM Relief Fund

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Hockey India's President Md Mushtaque Ahmad along with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Dhruv Batra jointly presented a cheque of Rs 31 lakh to the Odisha CM Relief Fund on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:02 IST

Dane van Niekerk feels honoured after 'Cricketer of the Year' award

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 7 (ANI): All-rounder Dane van Niekerk, who was named South African Women's Cricketer of the Year, said she did not expect it and is feeling honoured after the recognition.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:46 IST

Kane Williamson has the quirkiest retirement message for Dale Steyn

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Ever since South African pacer's Dale Steyn decided to retire from Test cricket, wishes have been pouring in and Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson on Wednesday bid adieu to the pacer in the quirkiest manner possible.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:25 IST

Olly Stone injured, ruled out of action for two weeks

Warwickshire [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Warwickshire County Cricket Club on Wednesday confirmed that pacer Olly Stone has sustained a left lower back injury that will force the 25-year-old to stay out of action for next two weeks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:20 IST

Proud of you big brother: Hardik Pandya on Krunal

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): All-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday congratulated his big brother Krunal Pandya for winning the Player of the Series award in the recently concluded three-match T20I series between India and West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:58 IST

Ponting compares Peter Siddle with Glenn McGrath

Melbourne [Australia] Aug 7 (ANI): Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that Peter Siddle's current way of bowling is 'quite similar' to former pacer Glenn McGrath.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:35 IST

Real Madrid excludes Gareth Bale for friendly match against Red...

Leeds [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Gareth Bale has not been named in Real Madrid's squad for the upcoming friendly match against Red Bull Salzburg.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:06 IST

Dele Alli looking forward to play with Tanguy Ndombele

Leeds [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Tottenham's Dele Alli termed the club's new arrival Tanguy Ndombele 'very nice guy' and said he looks forward to playing along with the 22-year-old.

Read More
iocl