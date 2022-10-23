Don't see any reason that we can't knock Bangladesh off: Netherlands batter Tom Cooper

Hobart [Australia], October 23 (ANI): After playing three challenging games in the Men's T20 World Cup's initial round, Netherlands batter Tom Cooper believes his team has the advantage of being more in the groove going into their opening Super 12s match against Bangladesh.

The Netherlands will take on Bangladesh on Monday in the Super 12s match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

"There are some strong sides in the Super 12s stage, but we like our chances [against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe]," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cooper as saying.

"We've come off a few competitive games, and Bangladesh are just starting out. They have had a [warm-up] game washed out, and just one practice game. We will hit the ground running," he added.

"You guys suggested it will be an upset [if Netherlands win], but we don't see it that way. We are here to compete. We have got close against these guys in the past. I don't see no reason that we can't knock them off tomorrow," said the Netherlands batter.



The Dutch team's journey to the Super 12s had been anything but easy. They succeeded thanks to difficult victories over Namibia and the UAE. After losing to Sri Lanka in the final qualifying match, the Netherlands had to wait impatiently for UAE to defeat Namibia before their advancement was confirmed.

"We come here with a lot of confidence. We played a lot of cricket against the big teams this summer. We had the chance to knock them off, so we are taking that experience into this tournament," said Cooper.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said that his side would in no way treat the Netherlands any differently to any other team.

"We will prepare for every game in the same way. Whether we are playing against the Netherlands, South Africa, Zimbabwe, India or Pakistan, we will think and prepare properly against each of these teams. The Netherlands were expected to play at this stage. I think it is you [the media] who have created the perception that Bangladesh are relieved that we are playing against the Netherlands," Shakib said.

"I don't think any team in the world thinks this way. Similarly, we don't feel that way. We are always trying to win. We are preparing the same way, even if Sri Lanka or West Indies were our opponents," he added. (ANI)

