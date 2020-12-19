Don't see need for change: Ponting backs Joe Burns

Adelaide [Australia], December 19 (ANI): Opening batsman Joe Burns might have scored just eight runs in the first innings of the first Test against India, but former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has backed the opener to play the second Test of the series as well.

Burns was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings after the opening batsman managed to score just eight runs off 41 balls. Burns had come into this Test match with a lean patch as he did not manage to get going in the two practice games against the Indians as well.

"This team (Australia) is the number one ranked team in the world. When you are that, you're going to carry players at different times. Players are going to have ups and downs but they've been on a good run, they've won a lot of games, a lot of series. I don't always see the need for change. Let's wait and see what happens in the end," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

"I think the picture will be a lot clearer for all of us at the end of this Test match, what they might need for Melbourne and if someone in the current team needs to go out we'll know then but there's still a long way to go in the game," he added.

However, on seeing how Burns batted in the first innings, Ponting admitted that is clear that the Australian opening batsman was clearly struggling against the Indian pace attack, comprising of Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Umesh Yadav.



"You can see that he's battling. His balance didn't look quite right. He's playing around his front pad a lot as probably highlighted by his dismissal. I was on air at the time he got out and I just kept saying the longer he stays there it's going to change, he'll get a couple in the middle, and all of a sudden it's a different game, and as soon as I said that he was out next ball,' said Ponting.

"You can see that he's just fighting himself a little bit. Normally with Joe Burns, he might not be the prettiest player but he's normally putting pressure back on the bowlers and looking to be aggressive and I think they bowled well to him today but probably not quite enough intent from Burns," he added.

India bundled Australia out on 191 in the first innings of the first Test after Umesh Yadav, Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah's heroics with the ball. The visitors were 9/1 in the second essay when the umpires ended play on the second night.

The 62-run lead with nine wickets in the bag could prove to be crucial as the wicket isn't getting any better for batting.

Mayank Agarwal (5) and nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah (0) will look to start afresh after battling it out against Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the dying stages of the second day. (ANI)

