Don't see pink ball attracting spectators to ground: Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Ahead of India's first-ever day/night Test match against Bangladesh, spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the new format will not bring many spectators to the ground.

"I don't see pink ball bringing a lot of people to the ground it might not be the case. You have to do something about Test cricket. Probably taking the game to the smaller centres where people have not seen their heroes and action," the 39-year-old told reporters here at a promotional event.

"For instance, take the game from Mohali to Amristar. Your people will come to watch it. No matter what the format is whether you play with red/pink ball will not matter to them. One of the keys is to take the game to smaller centres," he opined.

For bringing people to the ground, Harbhajan advised, "If you have two strong teams playing against each other then only people will come to enjoy the game. Also, another big factor which I feel is that there is not much infrastructure for people. There are not good toilets and seats so people prefer to stay back in their home."

Speaking on three Australian players Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson, and Will Pucovski, who have taken a break from cricket citing mental health issue, Harbhajan said, "I think it is your own decision and you know what you are going through. Health comes first no matter what you are doing. You can earn money by other means too but in the end, health is wealth."

"There have been a lot of low points but you have to keep telling yourself 'this will go'. You have to keep strong and keep moving," he added. (ANI)

