Don't think I can play so much international cricket: Shakib

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 7 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan wants to take a break from international cricket, indicating that he could opt out of the upcoming series against South Africa.

Shakib has been named in both ODI and Test squad last week for the series against South Africa.

"Considering my mental and physical state, I don't think I can play so much international cricket. If I get a break, if I get my interest back, I can play with more ease. I was like a passenger in the Afghanistan series, which is never desirable. I didn't enjoy the ODIs and T20Is. I don't think I should be on the South Africa tour with such a mentality. I want to meet everyone's expectations when I am playing," ESPNcricinfo quoted Shakib as saying.

"There's no guarantee of my best performance, but at least I will know that I tried hardest for the country. I don't want to waste the time or someone's spot. Playing in this way, as a passenger, it will be like betraying or cheating my teammates and the country," he added.



In the recently-concluded series against Afghanistan, Shakib managed to score 74 runs and he took seven wickets in the three ODIs and two T20Is.

Shakib also said that he had informed BCB chief Hassan about him wanting to play against South Africa, but he was having second thoughts about the series against Afghanistan.

"I have informed Jalal Bhai who told me to think about it for a couple of days. I am expecting a decision after that. I had earlier spoken with Papon Bhai that I will play both series but I thought long and hard since the match yesterday. Looking at my mental and physical condition, I need a bit of time. I might skip the ODI series to play the Tests in a better physical condition," said Shakib.

"I think at this stage of my career, I need a long-term plan. I think it is important that we have clarity about everything. My letter to the board didn't mention six months. I told the board that I wanted to stay out of Tests till November 22 this year. I wanted to concentrate fully on white-ball cricket. We have two World Cups in the next two years. I didn't want to leave Tests totally, but because we are finding a bit of balance on the Test side, I felt that if I focus on white-ball, considering my age and physical fitness, I could have done better in ODIs and T20Is. I think it is better if I know the long-term plan for me. There is no point thinking series-by-series," he added.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs against South Africa on March 18, 20 and 23, as well as two Tests from March 31 to April 8. (ANI)

