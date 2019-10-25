President of BCCI Sourav Ganguly along with VVS Laxman
President of BCCI Sourav Ganguly along with VVS Laxman

Don't want anyone to say cricketers can play only on pitch: Ganguly on becoming BCCI president

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:38 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After becoming the 39th president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that when his term finishes as the chief, he does not want anyone to say that cricketers can only play on pitch and cannot have successful administrative roles.
His remarks came during a ceremony by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) felicitating him on his new appointment.
"When my term finishes, I do not want anyone to say cricketers can only play on the pitch, that they cannot run the administration. During my stint as the CAB president, I can proudly say that I did not endure any resistance. With me becoming BCCI president, you will get credibility from the board," Ganguly said during the ceremony.
He also said that he did not expect he would become the BCCI president and added that he would do the job to the best of his abilities.
"For me, it is really really special. When I started playing cricket, I never thought that I would lead India one day, but it happened. Then president of CAB and now the president of BCCI. Sometimes I pinch myself to ask are you really that good? I did not expect to become BCCI president, but it has happened," Ganguly said.
"What stands out for me is that I have been able to convince people that I am good enough. Whatever I get to do, I will give it my best. I will do what my heart says and what is best for Indian cricket. When I became skipper of India, it was a difficult time for us in the sport and now when I have become BCCI president, it is a bit of a difficult time for Indian cricket. It is nice to see that whenever times are difficult, my name floats up from somewhere," he added.
Ganguly was elected as president on Wednesday during a general body meeting at the BCCI headquarters. He was the only candidate to file his nomination for the post and was elected unopposed.
The 47-year-old was also a part of the selection meeting on Thursday and he held talks with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to pick the squad for the upcoming T20I and Test series against Bangladesh.
He had led India to 21 Test wins and the final of the 2003 World Cup and he has already been an administrator for the Cricket Association of Bengal.
The southpaw also served in BCCI's technical committee and was also a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee along with Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.
Ganguly called time on his international career in 2008. He scored more than 18,000 international runs. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:30 IST

French Open: Doubles pair of Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj...

Paris [France], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Friday advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing French Open here in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:21 IST

VVS Laxman, Mohammad Azharuddin hail Ganguly's appointment as...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Former cricketers VVS Laxman and Mohammad Azharuddin on Friday hailed Sourav Ganguly's appointment as the 39th president of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:49 IST

World Military Games: Deepak enters finals in men's light-fly...

Wuhan [China], Oct 25 (ANI): India's boxer Deepak has entered the finals of the men's light-fly 46-49 kg weight category and he will be playing the summit clash on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:03 IST

CAB felicitates Sourav Ganguly on becoming BCCI President

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday felicitated former skipper Sourav Ganguly on becoming the 39th president of Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:03 IST

Para-athlete Shrimant Jha granted visa after he reached out to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian para-athlete Shrimant Jha on Friday was granted a visa to travel to Romania after he reached out to Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 19:30 IST

French Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out

Paris [France], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday was knocked out of the ongoing French Open here in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Manchester City's Phil Foden enters Guinness World Records

Florida [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Manchester City's midfielder Phil Foden has forged his name into the Guinness World Records as the youngest player to win the Premier League title.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:56 IST

Good vibes only: Pant spends time with Dhoni!

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): As cricket lovers continue to debate over MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant's place in the Indian side, the duo on Friday showed the critics that they share "good vibes'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:20 IST

Karnataka defeat Tamil Nadu to lift Vijay Hazare trophy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Karnataka defeated Tamil Nadu by 60 runs on Friday to lift the Vijay Hazare trophy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:31 IST

Afghanistan's ODI, T20I squads announced for series against West Indies

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 25 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday announced their T20I and ODI squads which will compete against West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:19 IST

Team USA arrives in India for FIH Olympic qualifiers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): USA's women's team on Friday arrived in India to take part in the FIH Olympic qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:20 IST

Want youngsters to establish themselves and do well for country:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian cricket team's chief selector, MSK Prasad, is keen to see youngsters come forward and do well for the country.

Read More
iocl