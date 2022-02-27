Don't want to be captain just for personal satisfaction, it's just a post: Bumrah

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has said that 'captaincy' is just a post and he never wants to take up the role just for the sake of 'personal satisfaction'.

Bumrah is currently India's vice-captain in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.

"I don't like to chase things because I don't want to. See I am a person who believes that God has a plan and everything will find out its own way, so I don't like to hamper things that are there. I never try to change anything. Whatever role is asked of me I would do it with the best ability that I can. I don't want to change the whole organisation, you are always a leader when you are a senior member of the team so it's just a post that comes with you," Bumrah told teammate Ravichandran Ashwin on the latter's YouTube channel.

"Basically, you try to help all the people in whatever capacity you can. Even in Mumbai Indians, you have got a lot of senior players but now I am one of the senior players as well so you help the captain, you help everyone, you play the leadership role even when you are not asked to. That's how I look at it. I never want to, you know, just for personal satisfaction have that okay I want to be in this I have to be the captain. It's just a post, it's just a name, you have to do your job and you have to help people in the best way you can," he added.



Further talking about captaincy, Bumrah said: "Yes, if given an opportunity at any scenario, it would be an honour and I would never ever shy away from that, but it is something that I don't go looking for, that is how I look at the leadership aspect of the game."

Bumrah had first announced his arrival during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for the Mumbai Indians and since then, he has gone on to become one of the finest pacers India has produced.

Talking about his equation with Rohit Sharma, Bumrah said: "He has a lot of trust and that is always the best place for me as a bowler because, then, I have got the freedom to do whatever I want to. That is really beneficial for me as a bowler and it's very important for me going further."

"He has had that trust because he has followed whatever I have said, asked for a field and that has worked so the relationship has really developed. Rohit is known for his calm demeanour and leads the team by example, something that has impressed Bumrah," he added.

Bumrah had taken a rest for the limited-overs series against West Indies, but now he has made a comeback for the ongoing Sri Lanka series. (ANI)

