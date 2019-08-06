Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi
Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi

Don't worry, will sort it out son: Gambhir tells Afridi on unprovoked aggression, crimes against humanity in PoK

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday took a jibe at Shahid Afridi, saying the unprovoked aggression and crimes against humanity happening in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be sorted.
"@SAfridiOfficial is spot on guys. There is "unprovoked aggression", there r "crimes against humanity". He shud be lauded for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in "Pakistan Occupied Kashmir". Don't worry, will sort it out son!!!" MP and former India batsman Gambhir tweeted.

On Monday, hours after the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there, former Pakistan all-rounder Afridi hit out at the United Nations (UN) for its silence and urged the President of the United States, Donald Trump to intervene
"Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate," Afridi said.
Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the resolution in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that came into force immediately. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:52 IST

Fabian Allen replaces Khary Pierre for 3rd T20I against India

Georgetown [Guyana], Aug 6 (ANI): Fabian Allen replaced Khary Pierre in the West Indies squad for the third T20I against India, scheduled to be held at Guyana National Stadium on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:03 IST

Good luck for commentatory, coaching: NZC wishes McCullum on retirement

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday conveyed good luck to former cricketer Brendon McCullum for the next chapter in his career - commentatory and coaching.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 06:55 IST

True champion of the game: Virat Kohli wishes 'happy retirement'...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday wished a "happy retirement" to South African speedster Dale Steyn, who announced his retirement from Test cricket, describing him as a "true champion of the game".

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:28 IST

Steyn 'the greatest of his generation': Faf du Plessis

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): After pacer Dale Steyn's decision to retire from Test cricket, South Africa's skipper Faf du Plessis labelled the fast bowler as "the greatest of his generation".

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:03 IST

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Steve Smith's comeback to Test cricket

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday lauded Australia's top-order batsman Steve Smith on making a remarkable comeback to Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:03 IST

India's squads for upcoming Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy announced

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Rugby India on Monday announced 12-member squads for both men's and women's teams for the upcoming "Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy" to be played in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:54 IST

Brendon McCullum announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:42 IST

Dale Steyn announces retirement from Test cricket

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): South African pacer Dale Steyn on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 19:57 IST

First Ashes Test: Australia defeat England by 251 runs

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 5 (ANI): Australia defeated England by 251 runs in the first Test match of the Ashes on Monday at Edgbaston.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:45 IST

Mahesh Bhupathi named captain for India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday announced Mahesh Bhupathi as the skipper for the India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie on September 14 and 15 in Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:40 IST

Kohli labels Vivian Richards as "biggest boss"

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday shared a picture with West Indies' great batsman Vivian Richards and labelled him as the "biggest boss".

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:37 IST

Tanguy Ndombele needs time to adapt, says Mauricio Pochettino

Leeds [UK], Aug 5 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said that they cannot expect too much from their new addition Tanguy Ndombele as he needs time to adapt to a new culture and habits.

Read More
iocl