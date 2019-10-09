Double points for away Test win: Virat Kohli on World Test Championship

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test against South Africa, skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday suggested that a team winning an away test match should get more points in World Test championships.

"Teams are going for wins and those extra points. I think it's great for Test cricket, the matches are gonna be that much more exciting is what we all feel and it will keep the standards of Test cricket high," Kohli told reporters.

"If you had asked me to make the points table, I would give double the points for an away Test win," he added.

India is currently at the top in the World Test Championship table with 160 points. While South Africa is yet to get off the mark.

New Zealand is at the second position with one win from two games.

India will now face South Africa in the second Test of the series in Pune from October 10. (ANI)

