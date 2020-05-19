'Doubted myself quite a bit this last year': South Africa's Aiden Markram

Cape Town [South Africa], May 19 (ANI): South Africa opening batsman Aiden Markram, who had spent most of the 2019-20 season sidelined with an injury, on Monday said he doubted his abilities during the period.

According to Cricket South Africa, the 25-year-old broke his hand during Proteas' tour of India in October last year when he lashed out a solid object. He then missed the third Test in Ranchi.

"I've had thoughts of giving up, but I have certainly doubted myself and doubted my abilities. At the top level, you're just a few bad knocks away from people wanting you out of the team. I doubted myself quite a bit this last year, since it was quite a struggle for me," Sport24.co.za quoted Markram as saying.

"It's a tough space to be in but it comes with the territory and if you want to be a top performer at a high level, you've got to find ways to deal with it," he added.

The right-handed batsman has played 20 Tests for the side and scored 1424 runs at an average of 38.48. He also holds the experience of leading South Africa's Under-19 team to World Cup glory in 2014.

Proteas were slated to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is, but the series has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

