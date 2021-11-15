Dropping Warner during IPL was not 'cricket' decision, says SRH assistant coach Brad Haddin

Dubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) assistant coach Brad Haddin revealed that the decision of dropping the Australian batter David Warner during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was not related to cricket.

After having a below-par outing in the IPL 2021, Warner was adjudged as Player of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after the left-hander scored 289 runs, and he also played a crucial 53-run knock in the final of the tournament against New Zealand, helping his side register a comprehensive eight-wicket win.

"I tell you what it was not a cricket decision that he was not playing for SunRisers Hyderabad. I think the one thing you have to realise with David is that he was not out of form, he was out of match practice. They had a long break, he did not go to Bangladesh or West Indies. But he turned up in really good headspace. He was hitting the ball well, circumstances were out of our control, even the coaching staff," said Haddin on the Grade Cricketers Podcast.



"But it was not because he was out of form. All he needed was some match time, he was hitting the ball well. He just needed to spend some time in the middle to get the rhythm again. As the tournament went on, you have seen his class. He got a bit of rhythm back into his game and he was good to watch," he added.

Warner was dropped from the playing XI by his IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad and there were some who questioned his selection in the Australian lineup.

Coming to the match, Mitchell Marsh and Warner played knocks of 77 and 53 as Australia defeated New Zealand in the finals of the T20 World Cup to lift their maiden title in the shortest format. (ANI)

