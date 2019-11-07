South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis
South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis

Du Plessis hopes MSL stint will get him T20 World Cup call

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:09 IST

Cape Town [South Africa], Nov 7 (ANI): South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis believes that his stint in the upcoming edition of Mzansi Super League (MSL) will help him in making a comeback to the T20 side for the ICC T20 World Cup next year.
Du Plessis did not feature in the recently concluded T20 series in India but he expects to make it to the T20 World Cup.
"For the fringe players it is an opportunity to say, pick me, I am smashing down the door," sport24.co.za quoted Du Plessis as saying.
"Because the standard (of the MSL) is so good," he added.
Brilliant performances by players like Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, in the last edition of the league, resulted in their being picked for South Africa's 2019 World Cup squad.
"In some cases, it worked positively for players but in others it worked negatively. Guys who were in form and then didn't perform in the Mzansi missed out on the World Cup," said Du Plessis
The second edition of the MSL will start from November 8 (ANI)

