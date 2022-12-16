"Due to my bowling style, I don't have switch-over problems": Kuldeep Yadav after taking a fifer against Bangladesh

Chattogram [Bangladesh], December 16 (ANI): Kuldeep Yadav, who took stunning fifer to help India bowl out Bangladesh for 150 runs, has said that switching formats has never been a problem as wrist spin doesn't depend on the surface a lot.

Kuldeep took his third fifer to bowl out Bangladesh for 150 before India came on to bat in the second inning on the third day of the first test here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

"Due to my bowling style, I don't have switch-over problems. Yes, when you are bowling in Tests, you need more control and you have to really earn your wicket as batters have long time to get set and measure you up," said Kuldeep in a post-match press conference.

"The field positions change, formations are different and bowling one areas consistently for long periods is another challenge," he further added.



Having himself batted on the wicket for about 20 overs during India's first innings, Kuldeep said Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium track is a batting better with regard to the ongoing Test match.

"I believe the pitch is perfect to bat on. It was really good to bat on even against spinners. Yes some balls are keeping low and the odd ball turning. Me and Ash bhai (R Ashwin) were initially looking at first innings score of 360 but as time passed, batting became easier so we looked at 400-run total," said the Indian spinner.

Just before the second stage of the IPL in the UAE in 2021, Kuldeep underwent knee surgery.

"If I wouldn't have played any cricket post injury, then its a struggle. But for last one year, I have been continuously playing white-ball cricket and also played red-ball series against New Zealand (A series).

"I bowled long spells in that series. If you are with the team (national), then you don't feel that pressure," said the 28-year-old Kanpur man, who now has 31 wickets in his 8th Test. (ANI)

