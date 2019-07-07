Duminy to retire from ODIs after SA-Aus CWC'19 match

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): South Africa batting all-rounder JP Duminy is set to retire from the One-Day International (ODI) cricket after the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Australia at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Duminy will be wearing the Proteas ODI jersey for one last time when he takes on the field against the Down Under team in South Africa's last group fixture. Apart from Duminy, veteran legspinner Imran Tahir will also hang up his boots from the format.

ICC in a tweet revealed that two South Africa cricketers will sign off from the ODI cricket.

"Two wonderful servants of South Africa cricket will sign off from ODIs after today's game against Australia. Congratulations on their wonderful careers," ICC tweeted.



Cricket South Africa (CSA) expressed its gratitude to both the "illustrious" cricketers.

"In today's match, we bid farewell to 2 of the Proteas illustrious players: @ImranTahirSA & @jpduminy21 To you we say, all of South Africa is truly grateful," CSA wrote.



Earlier, Tahir "wholeheartedly" thanked his well-wishers for being with him throughout his career. The legspinner also thanked the South Africa cricket board for making his dream of playing cricket a reality.

"Quite an emotional moment that I will be stepping on to the field one last time for an odi for @OfficialCSA wholeheartedly thanking everyone who stood with me during my entire career and special thanks for @OfficialCSA to make my dream a reality. Will give it all I have tomm," Tahir tweeted.



Duminy played 198 ODIs wearing South African colours. The 35-year-old has 5103 runs, including four centuries and 27 fifties. He also bagged 69 wickets, including one four-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, Tahir featured in 106 ODIs and has 172 wickets under his belt. The legspinner has seven four-fers and three five-wicket hauls.

Proteas had a poor World Cup campaign as the side could not convert its chances into victories. South Africa sit in the eighth position on the World Cup standings with just five points from eight games. The team's last match against Australia is underway. (ANI)

