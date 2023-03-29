Durham signs Australia spinner Matt Kuhnemann for 2023 season

Durham [UK], March 29 (ANI): Durham County Cricket Club announced on Wednesday that it has signed Australian spinner Matt Kuhnemann for the 2023 season.

"Durham Cricket is thrilled to announce the signing of Australian slow-left arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann for the 2023 season," said a statement from the club.

The 26-year-old recently made his Test debut for the national side, taking 9 wickets with a best of 5/16 during Australia's series against India last month.

He opened the bowling on his Test debut and picked up two wickets including that of Virat Kohli lbw for 44.

Kuhnemann who was born in Brisbane plays his domestic red-ball cricket at Queensland and has 44 first-class wickets to his name, which includes his career-best 5/16.

Since making his first-class debut in 2021, he has made 12 appearances for Queensland claiming 33 wickets with a best of 5/25 and bagging 3 five-wicket hauls.



He is also part of the Brisbane Heat side in the Big Bash League (BBL) where he has 27 wickets to his name in the shorter format of the game.

Kuhnemann's arrival in Durham comes as a replacement for Todd Murphy. The club had initially engaged the right-arm off-break bowler for the 2023 County Championship season, however, he is now unavailable for the first block of County Championship matches.

Depending on clearance from Cricket Australia, Durham Cricket are still hopeful Murphy will join the Club following the Ashes.

Kuhnemann will remain with Durham throughout the 2023 season and will be available in the County Championship.

On joining Durham, Kuhnemann said: "I am really excited to be joining Durham for the upcoming county season. I look forward to playing with some world-class players and contributing to some wins for the club throughout the summer. I cannot wait to get over there and meet everyone."

Director of Cricket, Marcus North said: "We are very excited to have secured another exciting young spin talent in Matthew Kuhnemann. Matt impressed in India for Australia and is in a great place with his game, we are really looking forward to him joining us next week and seeing him perform in the County Championship."

"We were keen to bring in a spinner that will enable us to further strengthen and balance our Championship side and with the signing of Matt, that now helps us to be effective in all conditions. We are obviously disappointed that Todd Murphy will not be joining as in the early part of the season as planned, but we look forward to welcoming him to the Club later in the summer," concluded North. (ANI)

