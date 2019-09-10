Dwayne Bravo with Kieron Pollard (Photo/ Dwayne Bravo Instagram)
Dwayne Bravo congratulates Pollard on becoming Windies white-ball skipper

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Former Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has congratulated Kieron Pollard on becoming the new skipper of West Indies for the white-ball format of the game.
Pollard was announced as the skipper and he will be taking over from Jason Holder in both 50-over and 20-over formats. He took over the captaincy despite not having played an ODI since October 2016.
Bravo posted a picture on Instagram and wrote "Congratulations my friend @kieron.pollard55 on being appointed WI captain, you deserve it and u will be a great leader hopefully I can finally get back in WI colors again #Champion," as the caption.
[{bd520504-06aa-44da-92e8-3dacb88d7916:intradmin/bravoi.JPG}]
In his post, The 35-year-old Bravo made a cheeky remark saying he hopes to come back to Windies team under Pollard's captaincy.
Bravo had announced his retirement from international cricket on October 25, 2018. However, he continues to represent various teams across T20 leagues around the world.
The all-rounder had made his debut in 2004 and he went on to play 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 66 T20Is for the team.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt on Monday announced the official appointment of Kieron Pollard as West Indies white-ball captain.
"I am truly honoured to be appointed Captain of the West Indies and I would like to thank Cricket West Indies' Board of Directors for placing their faith and confidence in me. I can't wait to work with the coaching staff and players as we start building towards future World Cups and give the fans more reasons to get behind the team," Pollard said.
Pollard made his debut in the 2007 Cricket World Cup and he has played 101 ODI games. He has built up a reputation as a big hitter in the shortest format of the game. He was the part of West Indies' T20 World Cup-winning campaign in 2012. (ANI)

