Dwayne Bravo finds his '30' with next generation through 'Dubai Fitness Challenge'

Dubai [UAE], November 22 (ANI): 'Find your 30' is the catch-cry of the incredibly popular, annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

The challenge has become a widely embraced initiative, seeing it adapted into the everyday lives of those living in and visiting the UAE.

Designed to celebrate fitness and wellness, the Challenge aims to bring together not just everyone in the UAE, but inspire the world to complete 30-minutes of activity each day for a 30-day period. With the inaugural International League T20 fast approaching, those involved with the league identify with the beliefs on which the initiative is founded and the fitness demands required of today's cricket stars. And, in an exciting collaboration between the ICC Academy (Dubai Sports City, Dubai) and the ILT20, tagged ILT20FIT, tomorrow's cricketing stars took the challenge by the hand on Sunday at the ICC Academy and found their 30 through a morning of fun exercise challenges spearheaded by former West Indies all-rounder and T20 cricket icon Dwayne Bravo, who will represent MI Emirates franchise team in the inaugural league.

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary of Emirates Cricket said in a statement by ILT20 "ILT20 League management is very pleased to support the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30 through our ILT20FIT activity, and we are grateful of Dwayne's unwavering commitment to lead this session and inspire a healthier, fitter future for all - regardless of age and fitness level. We are confident these young, talented players will become more aware of their lifestyle and fitness habits and how they can benefit from making such lifestyle changes as they pursue their dreams and goals."



Dwayne Bravo, legendary cricketer and ILT20 player, said, "This is a great initiative by Dubai and its leaders, and I am really happy to be a part of the ILT20FIT movement, it sends a strong message about health (to the community) and to see first-hand how simple it is to bring one change into your life. Fitness is fun and getting kids to move and to understand the importance of their lifestyle choices is incredibly important, and anyone can start at any age - the key is to just start. If I can inspire kids, and their parents, to consider making one change then job done, another fitness convert for a healthier tomorrow."

Salman Hanif, Head of Cricket Business Dubai Sports City said, "Fitness is an integral part of developing the future athlete and we, at the ICC Academy, are extremely cognisant of incorporating an element of fitness and wellness into all our programs and activities. To see our Academy students enthusiastically join in and be inspired by DJ (another name for Dwayne Bravo) during this '30x30' activity is extremely encouraging as we help them understand the importance of how fitness and performance intertwine. We extend our thanks to our Academy students, and their parents, for taking the time to join us for this activity."

At the end of the ILT20FIT activity, participants were given an exclusive treat to get up close to and take photos with the impressive ILT20 Trophy, which was proudly displayed at the Academy.

Making its debut in January (2023), the inaugural ILT20 promises to be a high-octane competition with some of the greatest cricketing superstars on the planet such as Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard and Wanindu Hasaranga set to make their way to the United Arab Emirates to kick-off the League in January 2023. The league will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE's exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global). Zee Media is the media partner of the tournament. (ANI)

